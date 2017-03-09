Wednesday, 8th March 2017 marks Women’s Day internationally and to mark this occasion the Women Empowerment Society at Forman Christian College University organized their annual Women Empowerment Conference.

This was the third edition of the event which features inspirational women. Each year the event hosts women working in various fields who come and give talks about their life and experiences.

This year the speakers included Syeda Ghulam Fatima the General Secretary of the Bonded Labor Liberation Front. Humaima Malik a known actress in Pakistan and across the border. Arfa Chaudhry, a sitar player known for her musical prowess due to Nescafe Basement. Zoya Ishaq, the founder and director of SHE, a NGO which promotes women. Khadija Siddiqi, a law student and a women’s rights activist. And Meral Kacmaz, a Turkish educator and director of Women’s Forum.

The six women talked about their individual experiences and the obstacles they have faced in life to get where they are today.

Ms. Syeda Ghulam Fatima talked about how she never expected or thought she would get recognition for her work to free bonded labor yet she has received so much support that it at times overwhelms her.

Ms. Khadija Siddiqui said in speech “I don’t want to be looked at as the poor survivor of a vicious attack. I want to be known as the strong girl who made it out of that situation as an even strong woman!”

The event concluded with the guests receiving tokens of appreciation from the society.