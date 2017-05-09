LAHORE - Owners of 16 dwelling units of Parachute Colony, whose houses had been acquired for construction of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train’s track, have received vouchers of compensation amounting to a total of Rs11.6 million. Chairman of the steering committee for the project Kh Ahmad Hasan on Monday presented a voucher worth Rs1 million to each of the 16 families, under Punjab Chief Minister special relief package. The owners were also given the cost of structure. LDA’s Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, Project Director Hammad-ul-Hassan and other officials concerned were present at the occasion. After shifting of families, construction of elevated track of Orange Line Metro Train will be geared up and transportation of precast transoms and U-tub girders from GT Road to Nicholson Road, McLeod Road and other areas will also be facilitated.

Earlier, Kh Ahmad Hasan visited Islam Park station of the train where Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO has been carrying out electrical and mechanical works. Installation of escalators at site is near completion.

So far two-thirds of the civil work on the project has been completed.

FIVE SHOPS DEMOLISHED

The Lahore Development Authority on Monday demolished five shops at Peco Road, Township for construction in violation of building regulations.