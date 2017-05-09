LAHORE - An office superintendent of the Inland Revenue Department has no option but to delay the treatment of his heart ailment as two cardiologists of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology have a difference of opinion on whether the patient should undergo open heart surgery or angioplasty.

The angiography of the 46-year old Aleemuddin was carried out on October 31, 2016. A medical board on December 5 advised him surgery. He was told to get admitted to the PIC on June 29, 2017 for the surgery. Also, he was informed that the treatment would cost Rs 400,000.

However, another PIC cardiologist advised him to go for angioplasty.

When the patient approached him for a date for the procedure, the cardiologist did not set one, ostensibly because the doctor who had advised him surgery was senior to him. Aleemuddin thinks that commercial interests of the two cardiologists are the real cause of difference of opinion.

The IRD employee himself is in favour of angioplasty as it is safer and easier. He cannot afford to get treatment from a private facility as in that case the department would not reimburse him the bill. He is invoking divine guidance for the two cardiologists for a decision that suits the patient, not the financial interests of the doctors.