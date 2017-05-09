LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from the Punjab government in a petition filed by PTI against Punjab government’s ban on use of drone cameras for coverage of public meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC passed the order on petition filed by PTI and put off further proceedings until May 22. MPA Shoaib Siddique of PTI had filed the petition and submitted that he was convener of central administration committee of PTI for the purpose of public gatherings. He said his party was arranging public gatherings to motivate the people and to aware them about actual facts relating corruption of the federal government.

PTI leadership had issued the schedule of public gatherings in different cities of the country. But the Punjab government, he stated, issued a handout on April 27 on the basis of three notifications issued by additional chief secretary Punjab and put ban on coverage of any public rally through modern devices like drone technology, remote control, heli camera, balloons and UAS system till May 31.

He said that a ban had also been imposed on public gatherings outside and within boundary walls and required prosper permission from the concerned deputy commissioners. He had made Punjab chief secretary, secretary interior and director general of public relations as respondents in his petition. He prayed the court that handout and notifications be declared as illegal and unlawful and operation of impugned handout and notifications be suspended till decisions on petitions.

STATEMENT RECORDED

FIA produced a woman before a judicial magistrate to get her statement recorded under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code of illegal transplant of kidneys in the provincial city. The FIA produced her late from the court time on which the magistrate snubbed the FIA officials.

Earlier, the FIA had produced other three accused of illegal transplant of kidneys and got their physical remand.