LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore sizzled in severe heat wave on Monday with frequent outages and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

As no significant rain-giving system is approaching the country during the ongoing week, experts have predicted further increase in the intensity of heat wave over the plains.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 49 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Rahim yar khan was recorded 48C, Khanpur and Bahawalnagar 47C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 45C and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 15 per cent.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out at noon and in the afternoon, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy arteries. Lahore canal as usual attracted huge number of people, including women and children. Not only youth, but also elderly people were seen bathing in canal water.

At certain places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the canal water.

According to the experts, shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the ongoing week.

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Makran, Kalat, Zhob, Larkana, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu divisions, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.