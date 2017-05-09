

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs0.2 million on a homeopathic doctor for promoting quackery, and sent his case to the National Council for Homeopathy for initiating further legal proceedings. Muhammad Amin, a resident of Shalimar Bagh area, filed an application with the PHC stating that his wife took 14-month-old daughter Humail to Dr Saleem’s Ali Homeo Clinic. –OUR STAFF REPORTER

The homeopathic doctor gave an injection to the child, but her condition deteriorated, and she was taken to the Mayo Hospital.

The PHC investigation proved that the homeopathic doctor was dispensing allopathic medicines and promoting quackery. The Commission imposed a fine of Rs0.2m on the homeopathic Dr Saleem for prescribing and selling allopathic medicines and employing unqualified staff. Moreover, case has been sent to National Council for Homeopathy for further proceedings.