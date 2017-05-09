LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday observed that there were many technical issues involved in the way of the apex court’s judgment for enforcing Urdu as an official language in the country.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah while hearing a petition seeking implementation of a Supreme Court’s judgment for enforcement of Urdu as an official language observed that a comprehensive analysis of ground realities was critical before enforcing the apex court’s judgment.

According to the CJ, it had to be examined whether there was a room for immediately adopting Urdu as official language as government schools and colleges were still imparting education in English.

The chief justice also rejected a request of the petitioner’s counsel AK Dogar for suspending a government notification that made English language mandatory at the government run schools.

Earlier, the court was brief by the government side that steps were being taken for the enforcement of Urdu as official language in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

The petition was adjourned till May 25 for further arguments.