LAHORE - The Punjab Services Tribunal (PST) is working without all the three civil members thus pendency at the service matters court crosses 8200, The Nation has learnt.

Three judicial members, the serving district and session judges, and a chairman, retired high court judge, are holding their offices at the court.

Official sources said that the slots in the tribunal were vacant since retirement of the one member and transfer of the two civil servants. One member Maqsood Ahmad Lak, a senior bureaucrat, was retired on August 22, 2016, the other member Khalid Mehmood Ramay was transferred on April 20, 2017 while the third member Fehmida Mushtaq retired on March 10, 2017. Nobody was appointed as the member since then.

A PST official requesting anonymity said that senior bureaucrats of grade 21 are posted in the tribunal as members. They don’t like to serve in the court because they were not paid judicial allowances as the tribunal pays to the judicial members, he added.

All the officers perform judicial duties but civil servants in did not get the benefits as the judicial officers got. The judicial officers draw an amount of aprrox Rs 125,000 per month as judicial allowance in addition to their salary, facilities and other utilities. The civil servants only draw their basic salaries, the officer added.

In October 2016, the PST administration had forwarded requests to the Punjab government to approve the same allowances for the civil officers too. On this, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a special committee to consider the matter. A meeting of this committee constituted to review the reforms in Punjab Services Tribunal met at Civil Secretariat Lahore. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja presided over the sitting.

It was decided at the meeting to send interim recommendations for the approval of Chief Minister regarding the provision of special judicial allowance and utility allowance to the civil officers working as members of the PST. The special committee has prepared recommendations keeping in view the peculiar status of PST members.

The staff of the PST had also won the case of special judicial allowance for the tribunal employees. The provincial government had challenged the PST order in the Supreme Court and succeeded getting a status quo. It was still pending with the court.

All the staff of the superior as well as lower judiciary draws special judicial allowances but the same was missing at the Services Tribunal whose verdicts are challenged at the apex court.

“The government should appoint the members in the tribunal so that the disposal of cases in the PST could be paced up,” said a teacher whose case was pending in the court for months.

JAVED IQBAL