LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Thalassemia Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Monday to raise awareness about genetic blood disorder and benefits of pre marriage screening.

WTD is observed on May 8 annually under a specific theme. The theme this year was ‘Together for Humanity’ that highlighted the need for unity and the required efforts to fight this fatal disease.

Seminars, walks and free screening camps were arranged by public sector and private institutions in big cities including Lahore for highlighting the necessary precautions to avoid the fatal disease in coming generation. More than 250 million children are globally affected by this disease that is taking thousands of lives every year.

One of the major issues that people with thalassemia have to deal with is the timely blood transfusions to get through life normally.

Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Program (PTPP) arranged a seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University to mark the day.

Addressing the participants, Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq said that PTPP was covering all the 36 districts of the province with services for screening/identification of careers. He said that one lakh people belonging to 3232 thalassemic families have been screened so far.

He said that pre marriage screening of couples was the only solution to avoid this deadly disease in kids. Pro Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Aamir Zaman Khan, Director PTPP Dr Shabnam Bashir, Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Nauman Matloob, Prof Javeria Manan, Prof Tasneem Raza and a large number of doctors, nurses and medical students attended the seminar.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that PTPP would be made an Authority to cater the growing needs of the people. Moreover, consultation for legislation with the Law Department was underway to make the thalassemia test mandatory for couples before marriage. For this purpose, draft bill would be tabled in the Punjab Assembly very soon.

Dr Shabnam Bashir informed that PTPP has launched training program for doctors and nurses. She said that PTPP was carrying out awareness campaigns, pre-natal diagnostic, genetic counseling, pre-marital and general population screening. She said that staff at four regional centers was visiting door to door for collecting blood samples which were being sent to the central DNA test lab in Lahore through courier.

She said that DNA test costs Rs30,000 to 35,000 but this facility was being provided to the people free of cost. She said that KPK has requested for assistance to launch thalassemia prevention program on the pattern of PTPP. She said that planning has been done to establish such labs at all the divisional headquarters in the next fiscal year. She said that World Health Organization appreciated the efforts and services of PTPP.

Noor Thalassemia Foundation arranged a ceremony at Governor’s House to mark the day. Representatives of organizations working for prevention and treatment of genetic blood disorder and kids carrying thalassemia participated in the event.

Addressing the participants, Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana said that thalassemia was not a disease but name of a mistake of parents. He said that a small mistake of not getting screened before marriage could put a question on the future of coming generation.

He said that the government was doing legislation regarding making pre marriage screening of couples compulsory. He was all praise for the institutions working on prevention of the disease and treatment of thalassemia children. He stressed the need of promoting blood donation and creating awareness about prevention of the disease.

Later, Governor Punjab distributed gifts among children with thalassemia.

OUR STAFF REPORTER