LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday asked the parties to come up with terms of references for constitution of a local commission on Tuesday (today) to determine sugarcane crop across the Punjab.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up appeals filed by sugar mills, said to be owned by Sharif family, against decision of a single bench against shifting and relocation of sugar mills. The bench also directed the three sugar mills including Ittefaq Sugar Mills, Chaudhary and Haseeb Sugar mills to submit written replies on contempt petition.

During the proceedings, CEO of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Yousaf Abbas Sharif (also nephew of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif), CEO of Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Waqas Riaz and CEO of Ittefaq Sugar Mills Mian Javed Shafi appeared before the bench.

The chief justice observed that the mills had committed violation of court’s orders which could not be tolerated. The chief executive officers of the mills requested for time to submit written-reply. The court accepted their request and gave them time of a week.

Later, Advocate Salman Akram Raja appeared before the bench on behalf of Ittefaq Sugar Mills and advanced his arguments about relocation of sugar mills but when the bench asked him that under which law the mills were relocated he replied that his client had done shifting many years ago while the policy regarding relocation was introduced later.

“We moved in November while the notification came in Dec,” said Raja while arguing on his case. He said that notification does not affect us. However, when the chief justice asked him to explain their earlier stance before a local commission constituted earlier that “a power plant was being established there in site”. The counsel replied that his statement that two things were taking place at the site.

Earlier, the lawyer of Haseeb Waqas Sugar mills advanced his arguments but faced court’s wrath to explain that why his client allegedly committed violation of court’s orders. The bench asked the parties to submit their ToRs for constitution of local commission on sugarcane crop in Punjab.

The bench had been hearing intra court appeals filed by the mills against a decision of a single bench that declared their shifting to districts of south Punjab void.

JDW Sugar Mills of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and others had assailed the relocation of the Sharif family’s mills before the single bench. However, a two-judge bench later suspended the decision. The petitioners then approached the Supreme Court against that order.

The apex court had remanded the case to the LHC with direction to decide the appeals of the mills.

PETITION AGAINST PUNJAB

TEXTBOOK BOARD

The LHC sought more arguments in a petition against Punjab curriculum textbook board for allegedly awarding illegal contract to its own agencies and excluding the publishers from the development and publication of textbooks of class V ,VI and VII.

Justice Ayesha A Malik of the LHC passed the order on petition filed by publishers Ali brothers. Advocate Sheraz Zaka, the counsel of the petitioner, argued that Punjab Textbook Board had barred private publishers from development of textbooks of class V, VI and VII and had been awarding contract to its blue-eyed agencies.

In future, textbooks of class V, VI, VII would be available at high prices which would make education out of reach from the common man, he submitted. He also pointed out that currently, the private publishers were developing the manuscripts and, thus, the books were available at cheaper prices. He stated that now there is a likelihood that books would be available at high prices by not awarding contract to private publishers.

He submitted that it was decided by the federal government that every possible step would be taken to make textbooks available at cheaper prices under national curriculum textbooks and learning materials policy action and plan 2007. The court, however, sought more arguments.