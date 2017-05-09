LAHORE - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested two officials of National Engineering Service Pakistan (NESPAK), official sources said on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had received a complaint that two NESPAK officers, including Chief Piling Officer Suhail Majeed and junior engineer Waseel Iftikhar, over their alleged involvement in using substandard material in pillars of Orange Line Metro Train Project Lahore (OLMPTL).

On which the CM directed the ACE authorities to look into the matter following which an inquiry was initiated last month. During the inquiry, it was established that both the officers committed irregularities in construction of pillars of OLMPTL.

During inspection, the inquiry team found that compaction and depth of pillars number 368 and 369 was compromised during construction, and safety of the project was harmed. It was also found that foundations of the pillars were made weak and payments were also made to the contractors with malafide intention. After completion of the inquiry an FIR number 2/2017 was registered against the accused.

Suhail Majeed was arrested on Monday when he was present in ACE office while Waseel was arrested from his residence.

Investigation Officer Zubair Akhlaq told The Nation that more revelations and arrests were expected.





