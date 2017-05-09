LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the PML-N government is determined to equip every child education for progress and prosperity of the country.

“With this view in mind, the government established Punjab Educational Endowment Fund whose volume has now been raised to Rs17 billion from initial Rs2 billion to provide scholarships to thousands of students, who otherwise do not have resources to bear the expenses on their studies,” the chief minister said while addressing a ceremony at Government College for Women University Sialkot on Monday.

“This is the biggest fund on education side in South Asia,” he added.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PML-N legislators, vice chancellors, principals, teachers, educationists and a large number of students attended the ceremony. CM Shehbaz, on the occasion, said the PEEF scholarships of Rs11 billion have enabled thousands of students to become doctors, engineers, teachers, bankers, experts and scientists today and all are serving the country and the nation. “This educational fund has opened the doors of higher education for the talented children of the nation facing shortage of resources.” Not only the students of Punjab fund but all the units of Pakistan are benefiting from this educational fund, he added. He further said that a poor child can be more industrious than a rich one. Shehbaz Sharif said he was determined to utilise all his energies for enabling the children of the poor to get higher education. “Poverty will not be allowed to become a wall in the way of education. Today, deserving students are moving in the society with pride and confidence.”

The Punjab government has distributed 315,000 laptops on the basis of merit in three phases so far while in phase four, 115,000 modern I-7 laptops are being distributed among students ahead of Ramazan. The CM told the students that “they are our precious asset and the nation expects from them that they make the country strong economically by steering it out of poverty.”

He went on to say that youth will break the begging bowl and make Pakistan a great country of the world.

In the next breath, he highlighted Chinese investment in Pakistan through CPEC - China Pakistan Economic Corridor - that has changed the course of history of Pakistan. “An investment of $55 billion is being made in energy, infrastructure, transport and other projects under this package,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that after completion of CPEC project, Pakistan will be among the successful countries. He clarified that China has not asked for any favours in return of such big investments, “it only wants peace, development and success for 20 crore Pakistani people”. “Youth never forgets the favours and we should also not forget this effort of China,” he urged.

CM FIRES WHEAT

PROCUREMENT OFFICIALS

CM Shehbaz has said the interest of farmers is very dear to him, warning that no atrocity against farmers and their rights will be tolerated.

He made it clear to the authorities that he wanted results only and would not tolerate any lame excuses. Shehbaz Sharif said he was personally looking after procurement campaign and no one will be allowed to play with farmer’s interests.

After listening to the complaints of the farmers in Head Sulemanki Wheat Procurement Centre, the CM ordered suspension of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Okara, District Food Controller, DSP, Assistant Food Controller, Tehsildar and staff of procurement centre.

That those showing negligence in provision of facilities to the farmers have no right to remain on their posts, the CM said while addressing a video conference on Monday.

Matters relating to Wheat Procurement Campaign 2017 and the issues coming fore during his visit to Purab Clear, Pasroor and Head Sulemanki, Deepalpur were reviewed during the video conference. Inquiry reports regarding complaints of farmers at these centers were also presented to the chief minister.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed indignation over laying carpet and sofas at Poorab Clear Wheat Procurement Center.

Issuing orders of suspension of all staff at Purab Clear Centre, the Chief Minister ordered to take departmental action against the staff of center. He said that the figures of gunny bags issued to the farmers should be re-verified and the DG Land Record Management System should immediately complete the process of re-verification of the figures.