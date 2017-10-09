LAHORE - The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday distributed awareness material regarding the traffic rules and safety during driving on roads on last day of the three-day traffic awareness Gala here at Behria Town.

The CTP education teams distributed pamphlets and brochures regarding the use of helmet while riding, line-lane discipline, consequences of wrong parking and one-way and other traffic rules.

The awareness campaign was launched with the coordination of Atlas Honda.The CTP teams on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Ijaz Ahmad also distributed awards during a quiz programme arranged by the CTP.