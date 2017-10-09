LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has called upon the government to withdraw the clause 203 paving way for election of a disqualified person as party head, as had been done in the case of amendment involving Khatam-e-Nabuwwat.

Addressing a gathering of party members from Lahore district in Mansoora on Sunday, he reiterated his demand that elements behind the conspiracy to amend the oath regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwwat be exposed for having hurt sentiments of Muslims. He said that such elements must be thrown out of the government. Senator Sirajul Haq said the JI was not in favour of early elections. He said that early elections had always benefited people in power, as they got an opportunity to pose themselves as political martyrs. He said that only one political party was demanding early elections while most of the opposition parties were not in favour of early elections because they believed that the government should complete its term so that its leadership cannot claim it is not given time to deliver. To a question, the JI chief said the statement of former Afghan president Hamid Karzai about the US supporting ISIS should not be taken seriously because Karzai had a key role in spoiling the relations between Pakistan and the US.

Vawda, Ahrar leaders meet

PML-Q leadership

PTI leader from Karachi Faisal Vawda and representatives of Majlis-e-Ahrar-ul-Islam on Sunday held separate meetings with PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujat Hussain and senior leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi at their residence in Gulberg. A statement issued from Chaudhary House said the PTI leader discussed the political situation and matters of mutual interest with Ch Shujat and Parvez. The Majlis delegation led by Syed Muhammad Kafeel Bokhari, grandson of Syed Attaullah Shah Bokhari, discussed matters pertaining to safeguarding Khatm-e-Nubawwat (finality of prophethood).

Ch Shujat and Ch Parvez said that no Muslim could compromise on Khatm-e-Nubawwat. But, they added, this was an old habit of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif that they always tried to put debris of their sin on someone else for personal gains.

They said law of Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nubawwat will have to be guarded at any cost. They said that the purpose of recent conspiracy to change the oath was to please the foreign masters.

During the meeting, PML-Q Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Ruman Ahmad, Muhammad Asif, Malik Saad Asghar and Muhammad Qasim Cheema were also present.

Syed Kafeel appreciated Ch Shujat, Ch Parvez for raising voice against changing the oath into declaration. He said that Ch Zahoor Elahi and Mufti Mahmood were established and recognized leaders of Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat as they played important role in getting Ahmadis declared as non-Muslims.