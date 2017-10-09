LAHORE - A lack of attention to governance and indifference to people’s rights have caused a deep resentment and frustration among the citizenry that all institutions must urgently wake up to address, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said on Sunday.

In a statement issued on conclusion of its Executive Council meeting, the Commission stated: “HRCP notes with grave concern people’s deep disappointment with all institutions. We believe it should be a wake-up call for everyone. The serious deficiencies in governance and skewed spending priorities also need urgent correction. The actions of all those who have contributed to undermining civilian rule and allowed space to undemocratic forces bear responsibility for the unfolding chaos.

“It is common knowledge that some institutions and individuals have complete impunity from accountability, while a chosen few have been hounded at every step. HRCP demands across the board accountability, which must be accompanied by utmost respect for due process rights. “There is much concern over recent attempts at the mainstreaming of religious extremists. It is also radicalising the mainstream.

“Misuse of the blasphemy law continues unabated and the consequences are there for all to see. The state must not overlook its responsibility to protect the citizens from such misuse any longer. “Faith-based violence, threats and discrimination do not seem to be on the authorities’ priority list. Also of concern are reports of mass conversions in Tharparkar, where a large number of religious seminaries have sprung up in recent years. “Despite repeated military operations and proclamations of victory over militants, free access to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is not allowed. The curfew on the Bannu-Miranshah Road every Sunday is one example of the great discomfort for the populace. “Systematic efforts to deal with the massive internal displacement challenges remain completely absent. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in all phases of displacement are largely on their own. “A severe economic crisis staring Pakistan in the face demands that all institutions, including the executive, parliament, judiciary and military, change their ostentatious ways, adopt stringent austerity measures for at least some years and substantially cut their expenses.

“The practice of enforced disappearance is now becoming routine. The judicial and inquiry commission responses have become fatigued and entirely ineffective. The report of the commission of inquiry on enforced disappearances, which was concluded many years ago, still remains classified. It must be released immediately and the recommendations heeded,” the statement concluded.