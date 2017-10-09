Two held for attempting

currency smuggling

Customs authorities on Sunday arrested two passengers at Lahore airport and recovered foreign currency from their possession. Passengers were trying to smuggle currency to China when a Customs officer intercepted them. As per details, Mohammad Shehzad, resident of Kasur, and Mohammad Atif, resident of Lahore, were travelling by Shaheen airline flight 892 for Ghuangzu. During the briefing process, both the accused had successfully crossed the ASF and immigration counters and were about to enter the plane when Customs team led by Deputy Collector Customs intercepted them. During search, $23,000 and 1054 Yuan were recovered from Mohammad Shehzad and $11,000 were recovered from Atif. The recovered currency is equal to Rs3.5 million Pakistani currency, said a customs officer. Customs authorities were also searching for their facilitators who helped them reach the plane with currency. Both the passengers were handed over to I&P branch of Customs for further investigation.–Staff Reporter

People at profiteers’ mercy

as tomato prices rise

Tomato prices skyrocketed in city’s open markets and makeshift markets, leaving people at the mercy of profiteers. Tomatoes were sold from Rs160 to Rs250 per kg while the official rate was Rs108 and 114 per kg on Sunday. Citizens urged the government to look into the matter and import tomatoes from other countries if import of tomatoes from India is not possible. Citizen Usman, a resident of Wahdat Colony, said tomatoes add colour and taste to food but they are not available in the market. The quality of imported tomatoes is low and people are not happy with it. Citizen Khalid, resident of Johar Town, demanded that the government import good quality tomatoes. “If the government does not provide us tomatoes, then what kind of government this is,” he said. The Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) had filed a petition before the Lahore High Court on Saturday and said the provincial government had failed to regulate and fix the price of tomatoes. It is pertinent to note the government had put ban on import of tomato from India a week ago. It became a crisis like situation for citizens while the government urged citizens to restrain use of tomato for at least one week in order to get local supply of tomato from Sindh and Swat. Despite government claims no improvement has been observed. –Staff Reporter

Three robbers arrested

Three robbers were arrested by the highways patrol police during a successful raid near Kala Shah Kaku on Sunday afternoon. A police spokesman said the bandits were wanted to the police in several cases of armed robberies. Three gunmen were arrested during the raid while another two managed to escape. A team of the patrol police raided a house located in Rana Town on a tip-off and arrested the bandits. They also seized pistols and motorcycles from their possession. The suspects were identified by police Mohsin, Faisal, and Majeed. They were handed over to the local police for further interrogation.–Staff Reporter