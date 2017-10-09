LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) on Sunday marked National Disaster Awareness Day in remembrance of the martyred of catastrophic earthquake on October 8, 2005 in Northern Areas of Pakistan.

The Rescue 1122, in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other stakeholders, organized awareness walks, seminars, rallies and other ceremonies in all districts of Punjab.

However, Rescue 1122 Director General Rizwan Naseer, flanked by senior rescue officers participated in an awareness walk organised by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122 and other stakeholders from Nasser Bagh to Town Hall.

Addressing on the occasion, the DG said that after learning lessons from the past tragedies and on the directions of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rescue 1122 established special urban search & rescue teams at divisional level in the province.

He also expressed sorrow and grief over death of those who lost their lives in catastrophic earthquake of 2005, adding, “We should focus on developing various systems to prevent future disasters.” Dr Rizwan Naseer said that after establishing an integrated emergency services infrastructure, essential for saving lives and providing people with the right to timely disaster response and care, Rescue 1122 was working for promoting safety through awareness activities to establish socially responsible, healthy, safer and more resilient communities.

In this regard, Community Emergency Response Teams at every union council were being established in Punjab, he said, and added that after enrollment these Rescue Mohafiz would work for Community Based Disaster Risk Reduction (CBDRR).

Rescue 1122 was working closely with communities to enhance disaster response capacity, risk reduction and prevention of emergencies, he added.

The DG said although Rescue 1122 rescued over 5.2 million victims of emergencies but public awareness and community participation was essential to prevent emergencies.