LAHORE: The Punjab AIDS Control Programme has opened a treatment centre for HIV/AIDS patients at District Headquarter Hospital Chiniot.

The centre has been set up on detection of dozens of HIV/AIDS positive cases in Chiniot during mass screening drive in the province in August. The patients will not need to travel to Faisalabad or Lahore to seek treatment.

“We have conducted a situational assessment in Chiniot to investigate and we analysed the epidemiological information about the emergence of around three dozen HIV/AIDS cases in Chiniot,” said Dr Asim Altaf, Director Punjab AIDS Control Programme.

“Following the completion of the assessment, we decided to set up a dedicated HIV/AIDS center in DHQ Chiniot that will provide treatment and counseling services exclusively to HIV/AIDS patients in the area.”

The technical team of the PACP has been frequently visiting Chiniot following the emergence of HIV cases. The high rate of Hepatitis C co-infection in the patients was identified to be linked with blood transfusion or re-use of syringes.