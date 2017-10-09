LAHORE - The police department is reviewing whether the new “dark olive green” uniform should be implemented across the province by the end of this year or this policy needed to be reverted.

A high-powered committee has been constituted to collect feedback from the police force, following the launch of new dress code in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura police regions.

The move comes months after the provincial government spent millions of rupees on the purchase of new police uniform. In case the department reverts to the previous uniform, the decision will be a setback for the government that wants to introduce positive changes in the policing.

Punjab’s Additional IG Muhammad Tahir is chairman of the committee while DIG Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Shahzada Sultan, SSP Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Athar Ismail Amjad, SSP Zeeshan Asghar, SP Syed Ali and SP Saif Ullah Khan will work as members.

The central police office last week issued a notification, asking the committee to undertake an analysis and collect opinions of the police force about the new uniform. According to the notification, “The committee shall solicit (region, district and rank wise views of the force) on scientific grounds obtained from a representative sample of the Punjab Police and submit a comprehensive report regarding colour shade, weight, pattern, comfort and outlook of the dark olive green uniform besides concrete recommendations either to make amendments/alteration/changes in the present dark olive green uniform or to revert to the previous uniform or to adopt any other pattern/colour/type of cloth.”

Presently, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura police regions have started wearing the new dark olive green uniform. As per approved schedule, all regions, units of the Punjab police shall switch to new uniform by December 2017 in a phased manner.

The notification says, “Being a large organisation, various opinions have emerged regarding various facets of the new uniform. In order to accommodate the majority view of the organisation the committee is constituted to undertake a survey/analysis regarding acceptability of these opinions about the new uniform.”

The Lahore police department launched the new dress code officially in April this year when at least 30,000 newly-stitched uniforms were given to policemen in the metropolis. In a phased programme, the provincial government announced to replace the age-old black police uniform with the dark olive green.

Officials stated that the 180,000-strong Punjab police will be in new uniform by December. Since the provincial police department decided to introduce new dress for the police force, many officers and Jawans had accepted the change, no matter willingly or unwillingly.

However, some senior officers objected to the government’s decision as the police department notified the new dress after months-long deliberations. As a matter of fact, many top police officers had unanimously approved the new dress for the police. But after the retirement of IGP Sukhera, some former police chiefs criticised the policy of new police uniform. They were demanding the government not to change the old dress code which had become “a symbol of recognition”.

Also, some policemen were seen whispering against the new policy. They were of the view that the new uniform eliminated the “terror of the police force” on ground. They said that the policemen in their new uniform look like private security guards. Also, they said, the police faced a lot of difficulties in discharging their duties in the new uniform, especially during the summer season.

Earlier, the police department had dropped the same idea after facing strong resistance from within the force against the new uniform. In 2012, the idea of new police uniform had also triggered a heated debate within the department and in the national media as well. The government announced that the decision regarding new uniform will be reviewed after six months.

Hamayun Bashir Tarrar, who leads the logistic department of the Punjab Police, says that experts at the national textile university were also consulted to ensure suitable suiting for the policemen. “Our constables will be more comfortable in new uniform (dark olive green). It was designed on the pattern of Pakistan Army.” The officer said that the new pattern was approved after several quality tests regarding moisture management. “The new dress was designed by top engineers. Surely, the new dress will facilitate police in operational duties,” he added.

On the other hand, a police officer was of the view that the department had received a few complaints about the new uniform. “The department is reviewing this policy but one thing is clear that the old black uniform will never be allowed again. Only, some changes could be made in the new official dress code, to be extended to other parts of the province within months,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains last week told reporters that the police would formally launch “intelligence system” in Lahore very soon. He was addressing a large gathering of police officers at Alhamra Hall on Friday.

All field police officials serving in Lahore are asked to submit one intelligence report in a month. The reports regarding gangsters, terror suspects, drug-pushers, brothels and gambling dens will be shared in a central intelligence gathering mechanism for quick police action.

SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem said the basic purpose of the 111-intelligence system was to strengthen police doing field duties. He announced that he would start visiting police stations, offices and headquarters very soon in order to review the progress. The SSP urged the officers and foot constables to come forward and play their vital role in the fight against criminals, gangster and terror suspects.