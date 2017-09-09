LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that expatriate Pakistanis are ambassadors of the country and the Punjab government has set up the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) to solve their problems.

“The commission has taken steps to solve problems of Pakistanis living abroad. It is fully empowered and has given the expatriate Pakistanis the rights, which they have been deprived of for long. Now, no one can dare to occupy properties or usurp the money of ambassadors of Pakistan living outside the country,” he told a delegation of expatriate Pakistanis in London on Friday.

According to a report, the chief minister said that performance of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab was praiseworthy because it was solving problems of hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis living overseas. If other departments also make a commitment to work with the same zeal, the country would improve in weeks, not years, he said. The chief minister said the Overseas Pakistanis Commission was solving problems of Pakistanis living out of the country. He said this organisation had provided relief to thousands of overseas Pakistanis by solving their problems. There is no doubt that the OPC has set up a good example of teamwork, he said. Shehbaz said that Pakistan was facing multiple problems today and these problems were created by Pakistanis. “We need to wriggle the country out of the quagmire of problems so that it can move on to the road of progress, by employing collective efforts and wisdom.

And, this is the best way of moving forward. The task is arduous but not unattainable. If the nation decides to change the destiny of the country and adopts the golden principles of hard work, honesty and trust, there will not be any difficulty in achieving the goals,” he said.

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of photographer Sheikh Azmat who took official photographs of Khana Kaba and Roza-e-Rasool (peace be upon him). In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.