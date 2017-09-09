Lahore: A delegation from Pakistan Naval War College (PNWC) visited the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) the other day. Member NPT Board of Governors and leading jurist Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Khan addressed the delegation, comprised of 80 national and international cadets, and apprised them about the objectives and activities of the NPT. “NPT is operating to secure ideological and geographical boundaries of the country. Publication of literature on Pakistan Ideology, national history, Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam is a prime function of the Trust,” Khan told the delegation. He said that the Trust was preserving the record of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for a separate homeland.–Staff Reporter

“We are striving to take the society forward in corroboration with the Sharia (Islamic laws) and a true spirit of the Pakistan Resolution,” he added.

He informed the visitors about the completion of Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam with NPT’s efforts to promote the work and thoughts of Pakistan’s founding father.

In his address, Navy War College Deputy Commandant Sajjad Akbar Khan termed the Pakistan Ideology as a sacred ideology and appreciated the NPT efforts to pursue high objectives of national importance in a limited space. He said that the visit to the Trust doubled the patriotism by letting the cadets to refresh their memories during their visit to the pictorial gallery.

NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed, in his address, paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army and also thanked Naval War College to arrange the visit of Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

Renowned columnist Muhammad Akram Ch was also present on the occasion.