Lahore - Religious groups, political parties and civil society yesterday took to the streets in Lahore to show solidarity with Rohingya, stateless people facing worst kind of atrocities.

According to the United Nations, the number of Rohingya Muslims fleeing the ongoing bout of violence in Myanmar and entering Bangladesh has surpassed 270,000 while thousands more are trying to cross the border into the poor Muslim majority state, which is not welcoming to the refugees for her own reasons.

Rohingyas have long faced discrimination in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian country, with tensions flaring on several occasions in recent years following violent riots in 2012. The minority Muslim group, which makes up one-third of the population of Arakan province (also known as Rakhine State), is barred from citizenship in Myanmar despite them living there for generations.

Rohingyas are the descendants of Muslim immigrants from the Indian sub-continent and Arab settlers, while some of them have their ancestry in China’s Yunnan province. In some cases, Rohingya people have also intermarried with local races of Myanmar. But to the so-called pure Burmese races, Rohingyas – as a whole – are foreign people who have settled on their land and occupied it.

Unfortunately, the historically ethnic problem has gained a religious colour over time – something which has made things worse, as religion is being used on both sides now to clamour for their respective claims and agendas.

The perceived silence of the United Nations and major world powers over the alleged state-backed genocide of the Rohingyas is being seen across the Muslim world as another example of discrimination against Muslims.

Muslims, particularly in Asia, therefore feel more aggrieved and enraged. This has given rise to fears that extremist and terrorist groups in Muslim areas would use this victim card to raise funds and recruit militants. And these fears are not baseless. The latest round of violence erupted on August 25, when Rohingya militants allegedly attacked remote police posts, killing 15 officials and burning villages. Myanmar's army chief has claimed nearly 400 people have died since then, 370 of them Rohingya militants. Rohingyas however say Myanmar soldiers and local ethnic Burmese mobs have been killing at random, and setting fire to villages to 'cover their tracks'. Social media in Muslim countries is flooded with disturbing pictures of the violence, which keep people driving mad about it. But some of these pictures are from past episodes of violence in Arakan and some others have even turned out to be totally unrelated to Rohingyas.

The demonstrators however accuse the international media of using this issue as an excuse to turn a blind eye to the atrocities that nevertheless are very much real and massive. Some of them, for example, say they are taking due care and using such photos in their banners as have been acquired by credible news agencies.

Victim account

The Associated Press reported a Rohingya Muslim whom the American agency reached by phone as saying that she and thousands of fellow villagers driven from their homes by the violence in Myanmar are now stuck along the coast, hoping to flee to nearby Bangladesh by boat. The 18-year-old provided AP with mobile phone photographs she took Tuesday along the beach in southern Maungdaw township in Rakhine. The teenager said her house was burnt on August 25. Several of the photos show hundreds of people sitting on the ground, with small sacks or plastic bags holding their meager belongings. Only some had tarps or umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun.

The teenager said that since the attacks, Rohingyas from Myin Hlut and surrounding villages fled as the army burnt houses. Initially they fled into nearby forests, she said, but they moved to the beach in hope of making it clear to the army that they are not insurgents.

The Rohingyas are barred from returning to their villages, the teen told the AP. She added that boats from Bangladesh have come near the shore every day to take villagers north to Bangladesh, and that the price is 150,000 kyats (£85) per person.

She said she and other villagers reached the beach four days ago and lack adequate food and drinking water. She said villagers have been drinking salty water from the Bay of Bengal. She said Myanmar soldiers come to the beach two or three times a day to check on the displaced villagers. The villager said she didn't know where the boats end up, but she and her family will try to get onto one if there is a chance for them to flee.