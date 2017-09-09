LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday reserved verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking action against former president Pervez Musharraf for allegedly ridiculing the institution of judiciary by repeatedly claiming that army helped him escape high treason case.

Rana Asadulllah Khan, who is a lawyer, argued that the former president had repeatedly claimed that former army chief Raheel Sharif had managed things for him against proceedings under treason charges and secured a safe exit from the country. He said Pervez Musharraf was saved by influencing the courts, the petitioner said. –Staff Reporter

He also contended that federal law ministry should be directed to initiate an inquiry against Musharraf for scandalising and ridiculing the judiciary as an institution.

Khan also pleaded the court to order Pemra to take action against the news channel for showing his such programs on electronic media. He also prayed the court to direct the federal government to file a reference with election commission against All Pakistan Muslim League, a political party of Musharraf, for violating Political Parties Order, 2002 by working against the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. After hearing the arguments, Justice Shahid Karim reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition.