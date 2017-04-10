LAHORE - PTI Leader and former Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar attended a charity donation event in Lahore and gathered more than 30 million rupees.

Pakistan International Foundation and Ucare Foundation London charity had organised the event on Sunday. Both foundations on this occasion also announced extending the network of vocational and skilled schools in Punjab.

Director Pakistan International Foundation Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Co-ordinator Pakistan International Foundation Mian Kamal Ud Din, Ucare London official Abdul Razzaq, Project director schools Junaid Subhani were prominent on the occasion among others.

Chaudhry Sarwar told the participants that two hospitals, one each in Chichawatni and Rajana, 80 vocational schools and more than 100 water filteration plants are working in many cities of Punjab under the auspices of these organisations. He also said that regular medical camps were being conducted on regular basis each Sunday in Lahore and other cities.

The PTI leader said he was here to serve the people of Pakistan. “Already, I am patronizing many welfare projects and working day and night to accomplish my mission”, he added.