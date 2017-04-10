LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif says payment of tax is a national obligation whereas to spend tax money in a transparent way is the responsibility of government.

In his message on Tax Day, the chief minister said that the provincial government is spending the resources collected from taxes for the provision of education, health and other basic facilities to the people. “All the resources are being spent in a transparent way for providing better services to the people. In order to increase tax payment, Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System has been introduced in the province.” He added the purpose to celebrate tax day is to spread awareness in the people for payment of taxes.

“Provision of facilities to the masses is linked with the collection of taxes,” the CM highlighted and termed the taxation process “a gateway for the progress and development”. Likewise, in order to promote tax culture in the province, “Amanat Scheme” has been initiated which is the first of its kind and nature in the history of the country.

The introduction of schemes like Amanat is a wonderful step which is promoting tax culture in the province, Shehbaz said.

He claimed that the present government has removed shortcomings in the tax collection system to a great extent.