LAHORE - A man and his son were killed in a brazen gun-attack in Manga Mandi police precincts on Sunday evening.

Police said that old enmity was the apparent motive behind the double murder. The bullet-riddled bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The victims were named by police as Rana Younis and his son Javed Younis. Both the man and his son were on their way to Manga Mandi when they were stopped by their opponents near Talaab Saraey bus-stop. The gunmen, not indentified yet, opened straight fire on the motorcyclists with automatic weapons.

As a result, Younis and his son died on the spot while the attackers fled instantly.

The police later reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital. The police were investigating the double murder with no arrest made yet.

CHILD’S BODY RECOVERED from DRAIN

City police Sunday recovered the body of a two-year-old boy from a drain located in the Shahdra police area. The body, unidentified so far, was moved to the morgue.

Some passersby spotted the child’s body floating in the drain and alerted the police. Rescue workers later reached the spot and pulled out the body from the drain. The police were investigating the death.