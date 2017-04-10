LAHORE - Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohammad Bin Ibrahim, who is on a visit to Pakistan, has said the entire Muslim world will be strong if Pakistan is strong.

“Islam is a religion of peace and harmony and there is no link between extremism and the religion,” he said while addressing a large gathering of people after leading Maghrab prayers at Badshahi Masjid on Sunday.

Saying the success lies in being united, the imam of the grand mosque called for harmony among the ranks of Muslims. Those who link Islam with terrorism have either been misled or have no vision, he added.

“Could not those visionless people see that Muslim world itself is the worst victim of terror activities,” he questioned.

Saleh said Islam is the religion of mutual cooperation and reconciliation. However this did not mean, he added, Muslims should compromise on the basic Islamic principles and ideology.

Paying gratitude on behalf of Saudi King Salman and people to Pakistani nation, the imam appreciated the role of the people of the country in fighting against terrorism and standing firm against this evil. He also appreciated the role of Pakistan in providing security to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina. Saleh termed his visit to Pakistan very successful, saying he came to the country to fulfil his religious duty. He prayed for the welfare and development of the Muslim world. The imam thanked religious scholars and masses for giving warm welcome to him on his visit to Lahore.

Earlier, the Imam-e-Kaaba was reached at Lahore from Noshehra where he addressed the JUI-F centennial congregation. He was received by the government dignitaries upon reaching the provincial capital.

Sheikh Saleh left amid heavy security for Badshahi Mosque lead the Maghrab prayers. The mosque was specially decorated and heavy security arrangements were made for the event.

Thousands of people including women and children already gathered in the mosque to welcome the imam and offer prayers under his leadership. The prayer leader at Badshahi Masjid, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and Auqaf minister Zaeem Qadri welcomed Sheikh Saleh on reaching the mosque.

Sheikh Saleh also held the meeting with the religious scholars at Pakistan Ulema Council-Ashrafi group office at Khurished Park Shadman in the evening. The role of religious scholars in the present situation facing the Muslim world was the agenda of the meeting, according to PUC statement. The imam emphasised upon the scholars to pay their active role in creating unity and sentiments of love and peace among Muslims.

PUC chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Asad Ubaid, Hafiz Ibtisam Elahi and other religious leaders attended the meeting.

Today, Sheikh Saleh will visit the Jamaat-e-Islami head office in Mansoora, he will lead Fajar prayers.