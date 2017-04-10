LAHORE - Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Jawwad S Khawaja yesterday said that it was unfortunate but true that honest people are not successful in Pakistani politics.

“Judges have to listen not to speak”, he observed during 8th annual prize distribution ceremony of TECH Welfare High School at TECH Society Club on Sunday.

Manzoor A Shaikh, Abdul Majeed Khan, Mian Muhammad Jamil, Mrs Naheed Sheikh, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Mahmudur Rehman Chughtai and Dr Hasibullah also distributed prizes amongst position holder students. Former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami, Jameel Gishkori and large number of ladies, gents and school students participated in the ceremony. Students presented national songs, tableau show and various skits which were appreciated by the participants.

Addressing on the occasion, Justice Jawwad S Khawaja said that unfortunately education had never been on government’s priority list in Pakistan. “Urdu language has become a differentiation which can prove to be harmful for our society. Constitutionally, Urdu is our national language but a small group of people don’t understand it”, he remarked, adding that British rulers left this region 70 years ago but Pakistanis were still living as their slaves by speaking their language.

He said that if guardians of the constitution will not implement the constitutional provision about enforcement of Urdu then who else should be blamed. “Even a few verdict writers are weak in English because it’s not their mother tongue,” he said.

Justice Khawaja appreciated the efforts of school management, saying it was providing quality education to students.