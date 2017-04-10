LAHORE - Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed last week approached the Supreme Court to become party to the Orange Line Metro Train project.

In his plea, he alleged that the Punjab government concealed facts about agreement of the train project. He also stated the PML-N was wasting public resources on mega projects without due process of law, non-application of procurement rules and environment laws.

He said the government not only ignored but violated laws and contracts had been extended without proper bidding. The opposition leader pointed out that it was a matter of record that the exact cost of the metro train project had not been made public. He alleged that no international consultant had been appointed to review the project, which showed mala fide of the government.

Rasheed, who belongs to the PTI, contended that the details of the metro train had not been laid before the Punjab Assembly and no detailed discussion had taken place for setting out priorities of the project.

He stated the project was approved in supplementary grant in violation of many constitutional provisions.

The PTI leader submitted that the government of his party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also launched a plan of metro train. However, he claimed, the project was low cost and it would cater over 450,000 passengers a day.

Rasheed pleaded that rights of public at large had been affected by the acts of the provincial government. Therefore, he asked the court to allow him to become a necessary party in the case pending adjudication before a five-judge bench.

This is not the first time that Rasheed has filed such a petition despite the fact that he is opposition leader of provincial legislature but he has also many other petitions against different issues. He also challenged imposition of sales tax on petroleum products. He said sales tax cannot be imposed on petroleum products without the approval of federal cabinet and parliament. He said imposition of sales tax on petroleum products is a violation of fundamental rights and an exploitative practice. He is the petitioner who also challenged appointment of MPAs as directors with public sector companies.

But last week a very interesting thing took place. A division bench of the Lahore High Court directed Mahmoodur Rasheed to appear in person to prove his bona fide in filing a petition against inordinate delay in completion of Bab-i-Pakistan project. A division bench was hearing an intra-court appeal filed by Rasheed when the judges observed that the petitioner should appear before the court to show his bona fide in the case.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh observed that the court wanted to know whether the opposition leader raised the matter in the assembly before filing the petition. The judge directed the opposition leader’s counsel to ensure the presence of his client in the court. The bench also directed the chief secretary to submit a reply on the matter.

The petitioner had also challenged modifications in designing and delay in construction of the national monument which was to be built to commemorate sacrifices of the refugees in 1947.

He said after a delay of 27-year now the master plan had been altered and the whole essence of the project had been compromised in violation of Antiquities Act. So now Opposition leader himself is due to explain whether he raised the matter in the assembly on May 31. He has twenty days to prepare his reply.

In addition to this, another matter related to functioning of equivalence department of Punjab University was decided by the Lahore High Court during the last week. The court declared functioning of the department as illegal. Justice Atir Mehmood of the LHC remarked that the Punjab University has no jurisdiction to recognise degrees nor can exercise its jurisdiction to issue equivalence certificates. The judge declared that it is the Higher Education Commission which has the sole authority to recognise degrees and issue equivalence in this regard. Once the degree is recognised by the HEC no further objection can be raised by any university in giving admission to a student in postgraduate degree.

During the week, the LHC also adjourned hearing of a petition that sought direction for the Punjab government to public judicial inquiry report of Model Town incident. Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali was hearing the petition when a provincial law officer pointed out that some other identical petitions were already fixed before the court for April 11. He asked the court to club the petition with the already pending petitions. The judge agreed and directed the registrar office to consolidate all the identical petitions for hearing on April 11. Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi filed the petition pleading that Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had held the inquiry into the incident and handed over the report to the government. However, he said, the government refused to release the report claiming that the making any such inquiry public was the prerogative of the government. The petitioner alleged that the government wanted to protect the culprits involved in the killings of peaceful workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek. Beside this, the court also adjourned hearing of a petition challenging detention of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and other leaders. The bench comprising Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi and Justice Ch Mushtaq Ahmad observed that they would not be able to further hear the matter since the new roster of judges had been issued for next week. The bench said the petition would be duly fixed before a new bench designated for ATA related matters. The bench adjourned hearing for April 12. JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, his aides Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid had challenged their detention. Their counsel A.K Dogar had concluded his arguments saying the government detained the JuD leaders without any justification. The counsel argued that the UN resolution followed by the government did not seek detention of any citizen. He said the detention of the JuD leaders was a simple case of mala fide intention and ulterior motive on part of the government. He reiterated that the government detained the petitioners to please India and US. Advocate Dogar also questioned powers of the provincial government to include any citizen fourth schedule. He said such powers solely vested with the federal government. Referring to an Indian movie wherein Hafiz Saeed was portrayed as a villain, Justice Shamsi observed the government should see if there was any international conspiracy against Pakistani citizens. In this case, the Punjab government took a stance that Hafiz Saeed and other leaders were detained for being a risk to the peace and security.

In a separate petition, the LHC sought replies from federal and provincial governments about policy on media advertisements. A private advertisement agency’s head, Inam Akbar, filed a writ petition alleging that the government had been running media campaign without any uniform policy.

Moreover, a lawyer challenged establishment of military courts under 23rd constitutional amendment before the Supreme Court. Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party filed a petition. He contended that Article 175 of the Constitution defines separate roles for executive and judiciary. Therefore, he says, administrative officers cannot be appointed as judges.