LAHORE - Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Bin Muhammad called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Model Town. During their meeting, they exchanged words on affairs of mutual interest and Pak-Saudi relations.

The chief minister welcomed Sheikh Saleh on his arrival in Lahore and said that the visit of Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan was a great blessing for the country. Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on Islamic brotherhood, Shehbaz said, adding both the countries share common interests. He hoped the Imam-e-Kaaba visit to Pakistan would further strengthen ties between the two countries.

“The hearts of the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia beat in unison and together they shared joys and sorrows,” the CM was quoted by an offical statement as saying. Sheikh Saleh said that the love and respect that he had received from Pakistan was unforgettable. He also appreciated the development in this old and historical city. He thanked CM Shehbaz for the love and respect that he received during his visit to Lahore and Pakistan and said that this visit would certainly strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Besides Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Zaeem Qadri, Chief Secretary, Secretary Auqaf, Chairman Punjab Quran Board Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Mohtamim Jamia Naeemia Dr Raghib Hussian Naeemi, Naib Mohtamim Jamia Ashrafia Maulana Sahibzada Fazal Karim, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Sadar Wafaq-ul-Madaras Senator Maulana Sajid Mir, Nazim-e-Alla Markazi Ahle-Hadees Pakistan Maulana Abdul Karim and coordinator Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslameen Dr Abdul Ghaffor Rashid and other religious scholars members from the delegation of Imam-e-Kaaba and Senator Talha Mahmood were also present on the occasion.