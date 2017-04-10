LAHORE - Seasonal perishable vegetables were unavailable at city’s Sunday Bazaars for which administrative officers blame ‘change in weather’.

Vegetables including carrot, ladyfinger, pumpkin, cauliflower, zucchini, capsicum, and turnip were unavailable in all the Sunday Bazaars. New potato was sold at Rs20 to 22 per kg, and onion at Rs25 to 27 per kg.

Tomato was sold at Rs52 to 55 per kg. Garlic local was sold at Rs107 to 110 per kg, while Ginger Chinese at Rs 88 to 90 per kg and Ginger Thai sold at Rs100 per kg. Cucumber was sold at Rs30 per kg.

Lemon (Chinese) was fixed at Rs64 to 66 per kg, but was sold at Rs120 per kg; whereas Lemon (local), fixed at Rs121 to 125 per kg, was unavailable there but outside available for Rs 320 per kg. Carrot (local) was sold at Rs15 per kg, earlier fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg.

Pea, fixed at Rs50 per kg, was sold at Rs65 per kg as the market committee issued revised rates in makeshift markets.