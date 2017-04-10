LAHORE - Punjab’s counter terror operatives are ruthlessly killing suspected terrorists in armed encounters since the federal government launched “national action plan” to quell terrorism, sectarianism, and extremism. The provincial police also kill hundreds of criminals in “stage managed” encounters every year.

Last week, a team of Lahore counter terrorism department killed at least 10 terrorists during a midnight shootout which took place in Manawan, in the suburb of the metropolis.

The latest CTD operations occurred just days after a suicide bomber killed six men including four soldiers of Pakistan Army and an off-duty officer of Pakistan Air Force on Lahore’s Badian road. At least 18 persons including nine military personnel were wounded in Wednesday’s suicide blast, the second in Lahore since February.

Reportedly, the terror outfit Jamat-ul-Ahrar, an off-shoot of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan having links to the self-styled Islamic State group, asserted responsibility for the brutal attack on security forces in Lahore.

Late Friday night, a spokesperson for the Punjab CTD claimed that at least 10 terrorists of Jamat-ul-Ahrar / Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed during a security operation in Lahore. Anwar-ul-Haq, the handler behind the suicide bombing on The Mall, was also among the dead, according to the CTD. On February 13, at least 15 people were killed including six police officers and 100 others were wounded in the suicide blast during a protest rally on the Mall road.

According to the official story, a team of Lahore CTD “tonight, was taking five accused/ terrorists, including Anwar-ul-Haq, to Manawan for recovery of weapons & explosives. At about 01:15 am, when they reached near Ring Road, they were attacked by 8/9 terrorists who got freed the arrested terrorists & fled towards River Ravi in limits of Police Station Manawan.”

“The CTD officials called for more strength & followed the terrorists. At about 1:45 am, the CTD officials reached near them & challenged them to surrender. The terrorists started indiscriminate firing.”

“A gun battle ensued. When the firing stopped, 10 terrorists were found dead by firing of their fleeing accomplices. (At least) 05 dead terrorists are identified as Anwar-ul-Haq, Abdullah, Attaur Rehman, Imam Shah & Irfan Khan. (Other) 05 dead terrorists are being identified.”

The spokesman further claimed that the CTD team also seized two-kg explosive, prima cord, three Kalashnikov rifles, three pistols, ammunition, and three motorcycles from their possession.

Soon after the shooting, many people were claiming the deaths were the outcome of fake police encounter. The police routinely deny such extrajudicial killings. But almost all people here know what a police encounter or fake encounter means.

Within hours, journalist and human rights groups including HRCP began to question that account.

“Why the bodies were removed immediately from the crime scene? Why reporters’ access to crime scene was restricted? Why so many of the dead were shot in the head? Why the police staged the shooting in a deserted locality after the midnight?

And why no policeman was hurt during the gunfire which last for half an hour?

Even the head of the Pakistan’s human rights group told BBC, “After killing someone, it is so simple to say that they all are terrorists. That’s why [they are] killed.” Judicial judgment whether anyone is a terrorist or not is mandatory,” he added. The human rights watchdog head also questioned the genuineness of the shooting stating that police claims related to terrorists are not to be trusted. Dr Mehdi said no serious damage was inflicted on the cops in such a shootout.

Nowadays, a message is circulating on social media in which a so-called spokesman for the Jamat-ul-Ahrar commended the latest CTD operation and warned that they would hit back and target security forces like they did in the past.

Terrorists killed a provincial minister, a police officer, and several others in a suicide blast just a few weeks after a similar encounter happened in Muzaffargarh district of the Punjab province. In July 2015, the head of a sectarian outfit, his two sons, and 11 followers were killed in a police operation. Weeks later, the provincial home minister and several others died in a suicide blast in Attock district.

Extra-judicial killings or fake encounters are quite common in Pakistan like many other countries including India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. In Punjab, there are many officers serving in the police department who alone killed dozens of terrorists and criminals in recent years.

Policy experts say such encounters, to some extent, are a response to Pakistan’s grindingly slow and dysfunctional criminal justice system. Police often are left with no other choice except to kill the hardened criminals because of lengthy trials, lack of witnesses, and insufficient evidences.

But the style and pace of the response – taking law into their own hands – reflects something more disturbing: a culture in which some police officials assume that they can kill with impunity and no one can challenge their actions. Police officers accused of extrajudicial killings are rarely prosecuted or punished.

The incidents and allegations of fake encounters are appallingly common in the Punjab province where police killed more than 450 criminals and militants in 2015. In many cases relatives of the suspects told reporters that they believe the incidents were stage managed. According to the undeclared police criteria for encounters, those gangsters found involved in robbery-cum-rape incidents and those who kill the victim even after accepting ransom, are aggressively eliminated. Similarly, the criminals who kill a police or security officer during a genuine encounter or the criminal who murders the victim on offering resistance during a robbery attempt also fall in the same category in the police book and deserve to be eliminated in a fake encounter once they are arrested.

The cops are also ‘empowered’ to decide the fate of the extortionists at their own, according to insiders.

Some police officers support fake encounters and argue that it is the best way to bring culprits to justice. However, a few officers say that fake encounters in fact trigger lawlessness in the society and this exercise appears to be counter-productive.