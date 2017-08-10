LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed has removed Floriculture (Training & Research) Director General Dr Abid Mahmood from office, initiating disciplinary proceedings against him.

Mahmood was presently working as the DG Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi.

Besides him, PHA director Aziz Ullah and Deputy Director Muhammad Saqib are also facing suspension.

Sources in the S&GAD told The Nation that senior parliamentarian Hanif Abbasi pointed out embezzlement in procurement of AstroTurf for its play grounds in the PHA Rawalpinid jurisdiction. He also conveyed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take action against the officers involved in misappropriation of funds.

The CM directed the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) chairman to probe the matter and present a report to his office. Meanwhile, a PHA team also visited the grounds and pointed out that the AstroTurf was not up to the mark. Moreover, a team sent by the Secretary Sports department also visited the play grounds situated in Rawalpindi and pointed out that the turf was substandard.

Sources added that Abid Mahmood engaged a ‘contractor’ who further hired a sub-contractor. The procurement process of the artificial grass was not up to the mark as the DG tried to benefit one of the contractors who further manipulated things that led to shady deals. A UK-based firm, TigerTurf was confirmed to deliver the turf for two football grounds. It was required that the synthetic turf surface would meet the demanding quality standards of the FIFA. The quality, performance and realistic appearance of the turf surface must be tested for certification by sports international body.

However, the sub-contractor managed the turf from a Dubai-based vendor instead of the UK. When the Punjab government departments initiated probe into the procurement issues, neither the contractor nor the subcontractor provided the details. And when the technical officers checked the specifications, the turf was found missing the given standards.

“The teams further pointed out that sub-standard turf might be purchased to save money paid to the contractor in millions,” the sources told The Nation. They said that the approximate cost of AstroTurf was Rs25 million but the purchased one might be much less of price as it didn’t meet the specifications.

As per the official documents available with The Nation, Dr Abid Mahmood was placed under suspension in terms of Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline & Accountability Act 2006.

Neither the DG nor Sports secretary Nayyar Iqbal could be reached for comments.