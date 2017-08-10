LAHORE - The Grand Trunk (GT) Road has been closed from Rawalpindi to Lahore as ousted PM Nawaz Sharif is rallying to his hometown.

Motorists, as alternative route, are provided the comparatively costly Motorway, where road users have to pay three-folds more toll tax as compared to GT Road. Also, commuters will suffer roadblocks in several big cities of the province including Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum and Rawalpindi by weekend.

Moreover, this rare government action will leave millions of people in the lurch since slow-moving vehicles including three-wheelers are not allowed to use the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

The Punjab traffic police department Wednesday said they would implement a major “traffic diversion plan” to ensure smooth flow. “In collaboration with the motorway police, the Punjab traffic police have prepared a diversion plan to provide alternative routes to the public. The PML-N rally will move on GT road via Jhelum, Gujrat, and Gujranwala districts,” reads a press statement issued from the central police office last night.

According to police, the former PM will leave for Gujrat by GT road from Jhelum district on Thursday morning. “The motorists will have to use motorway for leaving Lahore from Rawalpindi. Only, participants of the rally will be allowed to travel (on GT road) from Jhelum to Gujrat,” the police statement said.

Even at some points, the convoys will be able to use both sides of the GT road. “Public is requested to cooperate with police,” the statement added.

Officials further said that Nawaz Sharif would address a public meeting most probably at GTS Chowk in Gujrat district. “Due to the address, the GT road, Sargodha road, Shadiwal Link-road, and Railways roads would be blocked,” according to police.

The provincial police have also released a similar traffic diversion plan for Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Lahore districts.

A good number of special camps are set up on both sides of the GT road to welcome the ousted PM.

In Lahore, the city traffic police also released a traffic diversion plan to ensure safe route for the rally. According to a police spokesman, more than 1,500 traffic officers would be deployed across Lahore to divert traffic towards alternative routes.

The motorists heading to Islamabad from Lahore can use Thokar Niaz Baig and Babu-Sabu interchanges to reach the motorway, the spokesman explained.

He said that all the vehicular traffic coming from the southern Punjab to Lahore would have to use motorway to reach Islamabad.

Similarly, many major roads in Lahore including The Mall, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Bund Road and Ring Road will remain open. However, metro-bus service will be suspended partially - from MAO College to Shahdara.

Earlier, Punjab’s inspector general of police Arif Nawaz Khan while addressing regional police officers conference at the central police office ordered the police to ensure traffic management and security arrangements during the rally.

The IGP also directed the DIG (Traffic) to ensure alternate traffic arrangements so that citizens would face minimum problems in their routine life. The police chief also directed the regional and district police officers to implement a comprehensive security and traffic plan and ensure close liaison with other government department and agencies.

Meanwhile, Lahore Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains has ordered the city police to take every possible step to ensure foolproof security for the participants on the public. The officer also directed the police to conduct search operations across the city, especially in Afghan colonies, bus stands, hotels and railway stations. Officers of the Dolphin Force and Police Response Units would continue armed patrolling on the leading roads in city.

On the orders of the CCPO, a massive security sweep is underway in many parts of Lahore. A police spokesman said that hundreds of police including elite commandoes, police response units, and Dolphin Squads are taking part in the security sweeps. The officers are carrying out door-to-door search in different residential localities by using biometric machines to verify the particulars of suspected persons.

