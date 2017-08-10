LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that there is no room for ‘political jugglers’ in Pakistani politics.

“The people harping on new-Pakistan mantra have defaced the country through sit-ins and unsubstantiated accusations,” said the CM in a statement Wednesday.

Referring to PTI chief Imran Khan, the CM said: “U-turns, mendacity and double standards were is the hallmark of such politicians. These elements have promoted the trend of leveling allegations, vilifications and misbehavior in politics. They are concocting plots and hurl allegations at the incumbent government from the day one to hinder development.”

He went on to say: “Nawaz Sharif continued the development process without taking care of the accusations. The position Pakistan attained during the last four years is evident before us all. He has took historic steps for making Pakistan stronger and peaceful and he rules the hearts of 200 million people. His election as prime minister for three times proves his popularity.”

The CM said Nawaz Sharif is the dearest leader of the people due to his untiring efforts and he is composed of the traits of honesty, capacity, sustainability and tolerance while the sit-in elements are afraid of the growing popularity Nawaz Sharif.

Similarly, prosperous economy, enduring peace and foreign investment are historic steps of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and on the other side billions of rupees were saved by following the policy of transparency in development projects. Pakistan has been put on the road to development and prosperity due to the untiring efforts of PML-N leadership. He said that PML-N is the guarantor of development and prosperity and due to its politics of public service; PML-N will emerge as a stronger party in the next elections.

He said the PML-N is a center of hope for the people and added that peaceful, developed and prosperous Pakistan is our mission. It is the habit of sit-in party to adopt the culture of abusive language, name calling and accusations. The opponents have done nothing during the last four years except promoting chaos and anarchy in the country. The people are fully aware of their inner motives; therefore, they have been defeated at every front. He said that the elements damaging the development process through the politics of anarchy will not escape the anger of the people and the masses will punish the anti-development elements through the power of their vote.

OUR STAFF REPORTER