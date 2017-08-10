LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to submit reply in a petition seeking directives to bar deposed PM Nawaz Sharif from chairing PML-N meetings.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur. “Nawaz can’t head any political party under the Political Party Order 2002 after his disqualification by the Supreme Court, “petitioner’s counsel Ishtiaq Chaudhry said.

He submitted to the court that Nawaz Sharif was holding party meetings even after his disqualification committing violation of law and constitution. He had lost eligibility to be the member of a party under the law, the PAT counsel said making a request to the court for ordering ECP to bar Nawaz from presiding over meetings of PML-N or heading the party in future or holding any of party office.

A federal law officer told the court that the ECP had already issued notice over the matter and pleaded the court to dismiss the petition. The CJ issued notice to the ECP to reply over the matter until August 16.

Separately, the Lahore High Court barred Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan from working as acting vice-chancellor of Faisalabad Agriculture University, with directives to its Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Zafar Iqbal to take look-after charge.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the interim order on petition moved by Prof Dr. Sarwar challenging appointment of acting VC at the Agriculture University. The Chief Justice also barred the acting VC from presiding over syndicate meeting and taking any administrative decision.

The CJ asked the chancellor to decide the matter regarding appointment of a permanent VC of the varsity and adjourned hearing for a week.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon, the petitioner’s counsel, contended that any acting VC cannot be appointed without proper way and in such situation, Pro-VC could look after affairs of the university till permanent appointment of VC. He said Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan had already held the office of VC twice but again he had been made acting VC.

The varsity’s legal adviser, however, opposed the petition saying that the chancellor/governor had the powers to appoint any professor as acting VC to look after administrative affairs. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the chancellor had such powers only in the absence of Pro-VC. Such appointment of acting VC was in violation of law, he said.

PU’s VC: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Wednesday sought reply from Punjab government in a petition about permanent appointment of vice-chancellor of Punjab University.

Prof Dr Zaid Mahmood had filed a petition challenging unnecessary delay in appointment of the regular VC of PU and eligibility of acting-VC Prof Dr Zafar Moen.

A law officer informed the court that process for appointment of permanent VC was in process and fresh advertisement would be made soon for the post. The CJ, however, directed him to submit written reply and adjourned further hearing until August 17.





