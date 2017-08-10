LAHORE - The Pakistan Bar Council Wednesday took notice of lawyers’ hooliganism outside the courtroom of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah following the court’s action over an incident of misbehaviour with a judge in Multan.

In a press statement, Pakistan Bar Council vice-chairman Ahsan Bhoon has strongly condemned unbecoming conduct of a few lawyers who held protest outside the courtroom and tried to influence the court proceedings. He also directed the Punjab the Bar Council to take stern action against delinquent lawyers.

Bhoon termed lawyers’ act against dignity of the legal profession, saying that it caused serious damage to the entire legal fraternity. He said that hooliganism of lawyers also amounted to deliberate effort to disgrace sacred institution of bench and bar. He emphasised over mutual respect of the judiciary and bar members. On August 2, a number of lawyers had gathered outside the courtroom of Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to express solidarity with their colleagues including LHCBA Multan President Sher Zaman Qureshi allegedly involved in attacking courtroom of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. They chanted slogans and forcefully entered into the courtroom of CJ Shah even as the police officials on duty tried to stop them. However, the bench that day could not resume hearing in the earlier hours of the day as all members of the full bench had gone to attend funeral prayer of their colleague judge’s wife.

Later, the full bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah held proceedings and gave last chance to Sher Zaman Qureshi and others to appear before the court and adjourned the hearing until August 11. The bench would take up the matter tomorrow (Friday).

On July 24, the LHCBA Multan president along with a lawyer had misbehaved with Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan who was holding proceedings of a case related to a mosque falling on the route of a government project in Vehari Chowk.

After the unhappy incident, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took notice and withdrew judges from the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court while exercising his constitutional powers in this regard. However, the Lahore High Court principal seat and Bahawalpur Bench were made available for dispensation of justice.

On July 26, CJ Shah restored functioning of the Multan bench which was withdrawn earlier over the lawyers’ misbehaviour with the judge.





