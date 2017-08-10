LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has announced to ban soft drinks and energy drinks in canteens and cafeterias within educational institutions from August 14. The ban, imposed under the Punjab Educational Institutions Food Standards Regulations 2017, will be implemented in all relevant shops, vendors and other food business operators within hundred meters radius of educational institutions in the province. According to the warning issued by PFA, “It is responsibility of manufacturing companies to restrict their suppliers/distributors not to distribute their products within the business operators, operating within hundred meters radius of educational institutions.” After August 14, 2017, strict action as per law shall be taken against the concerned management and persons in call of violation by PFA, DG Noorul Amin Mengal said on Wednesday. The violators company will also have to face penalties and punishments including with the suppliers, the DG added. Mengal further said that in around 120 countries, while keeping in view the adverse effect of cold drinks its sales is restricted since 2006. Punjab Food Authority Scientific Panel has prepared and passed the Punjab Educational Societies Food Standard Regulation 2017 and graded the food supplied to schools as red, yellow and green levels. –Staff Reporter

DIG produces children before court

Lahore: Punjab Highway Patrolling DIG Ghulam Mahmood on Wednesday produced his two sons before the Lahore High Court in a petition filed by their mother. Justice Aalia Neelum took up the matter in her chamber and directed the officer to allow the mother to see her children again on August 15. Mirjam Aberras Lahdeaho moved the petition for the custody of her sons. She had said that her husband was not allowing her to see her children. Dogar had challenged her petition saying that he had won the custody of children in a guardian court case. –Staff Reporter

582 nurses join Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE: A total of 582 charge nurses have assumed duty at Lahore General Hospital on selection by Punjab Public Service Commission. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab said that nursing administration has been directed to arrange lectures for newly recruited nurses to sensitize them about health policies, infection control, campaign against dengue, polio and other diseases, discipline and patient handling. He said that educational documents of newly selected nurses would also be verified from their concerned educational boards at the earliest. –Staff Reporter

Admission date extended

LAHORE: Keeping in view the problems of the students and their parents seeking admission in first year classes, Government Diyal Singh College Principal Naeem Akbar Yaseen has announced to extend the admission date from Aug 5 to Aug 15, 2017. The residents of the area have appreciated the announcement. However, terms and conditions for admission will remain the same. –PR