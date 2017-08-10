LAHORE - Grey structures of 20 out of 24 elevated stations of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train have been handed over to Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for carrying out electrical and mechanical works besides laying track up to a length of five kilometres from Islam Park to Mehmood Booti. This was informed at a meeting held on Wednesday to review progress on OLMTP with Kh Ahmad Hasan in the chair. The meeting was told that civil work on available area along package-I has almost been completed. Work on the underground GPO station and at some other points will be started after the vacation of restraining order.

So far 70 per cent civil work on the underground Anarkali station has been completed while progress of work on under construction stabling yard at Ali Town Raiwind Road was 74 per cent from where offices for controlling the signalling system for the train will also be operated.

The meeting was told that construction work on package-II, from Ali Town to Chuburji, was moving on satisfactorily. A total of 806 U-tub girders are being fabricated for constructing 40 feet elevated track for the train. Each U-tub girders is 30 meters long, 5.5 meters wide and weighs 216 tons.

After these structures are launched, the track for the train will begin taking shape along package-II. So far, 168 U-tub girders have been cast out of which 65 have been launched.

With the help of steam curing technology, an average of nine U-tub girders will be pre-cast daily from 15th of August and four kilometers long track will be constructed after launching these girders by the 15th of September, the meeting was told.

Hasan directed for ensuring deployment of traffic wardens along the route of Orange Line, especially along package-II, for facilitating smooth flow of traffic. He directed for appointing an officer of the rank of DSP for chalking out a comprehensive plan for deployment of traffic wardens who should escort the precast structures from casting yard to the launching site.





OUR STAFF REPORTER