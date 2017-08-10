LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association continued strike at OPDs and Indoors of the hospitals across the province on Wednesday, adding to miseries of visiting patients besides causing cancellation of scheduled surgeries.

Paying no heed to YDA threats of closing Emergency, the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department continued action against protesting doctors, recruitment against vacant slots and induction of PG trainees to overcome shortage of healthcare providers.

YDA deadline for stopping termination and starting meaningful dialogues would end today. The association’s leadership would announce time of closing Emergency in the morning.

The department continued recruitment of Medical officers (MOs)/Woman Medical Officers (WMOs) through walk in interviews. The committee completed interviews of 250 out of 500 applicants at University of Health Sciences (UHS). The remaining candidates would be interviewed today. The selected MOs/WMOs would be posted at Services Hospital.

The SH&ME has already given joining to PG trainees selected in different specialties for teaching hospitals. As many as 855 PG trainees have been directed to assume duties at different teaching hospitals. Induction Committee has issued waiting list of candidates in different programs. The committee has issued specialty wise list for district headquarter hospitals. Candidates can deposit applications to the hardship committee in King Edward Medical University till Friday. The hardship committee will meet in the evening on Friday. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, UHS vice chancellor ProfJunaid Sarfraz Khan, FJMU pro-VC Prof Aamir Zaman Khan, Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Prof Abrar Ashraf, Prof Syed Muhammad Awais, Additional Health Secretary Raja Mansoor, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid, PITB Director Badar Munir and other concerned officers.

SH&ME Minister Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting of heads of medical universities/colleges and medical superintendents of teachings hospitals. The meeting was told that working of teachings hospitals has improved with more protesting doctors assuming duty. All the principals presented reports regarding treatment of patients in respective teaching hospitals. The meeting was informed that situation at OPDS has improved considerably.

More than 3,000 patients were provided treatment at OPD of Nishter Hospital, 4,283 at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, 900 at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital Gujrat, 3,017 at Lahore General Hospital, 1,827 at Services Hospital and 2,100 at Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Mayo Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Children’s Hospital worked as per normal routine.

Salman Rafiq said that some vested interests wanted to hijack the entire system. He said that such elements would not be spared. “Those talking about closure of emergencies are defaming the noble profession,” the minister said, adding no one would be allowed to play with human lives.

OUR STAFF REPORTER