LAHORE - The Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control removed 260,000 unauthorised vehicle registration plates and delivered more than 600,000 security featured number plates to the motorists, as part the Safe City Project, since September 2016.

“We recovered Rs220 million as tax during nine days of current month which is Rs100 million more than as compared to the corresponding period of last year which was Rs121m,” a senior officer of ET&NC’s Region-C said yesterday.

These number plates will help law enforcing agencies to trace the miscreants and criminal to curb terrorism.

“We are focusing on the delivery of the new number plates and for this purpose working staff has been doubled and working hours have been increased,” the officer added.

He told The Nation that the department and TCS courier service have established a joint counter for the facilitation of the motorists. The ET&NC has also developed contact with NADRA for the database of the motorists so that the cell number issued against their CNIC could be contacted to deliver their number plates.

New number plates are retro-reflected, security featured, machine readable. In case of any violation by the motorist these number plates would be readable and will also help the authorities concerned in E-ticketing and fine Collection.

During last month, the motor branch of ET&NC registered total 73,000 vehicles in Lahore, out of which 20,000 were cars and rest motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

During January, the department delivered 124,000 new number plates and removed 60,000 unauthorised ones whereas during last year only Rs860 million were recovered in Region-C.

Legislation has been done against the persons involved in manufacturing of the unauthorised number plates.

Under which, a person other than the person authorised by the government, who prepares or manufactures a number plate or a screw which is to be provided by the prescribed authority or the registering authority under section 25, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year but which shall not be less than seven days and with fine which may extend to Rs1,000 but which shall not be less than Rs15,000.

While a person, who fabricates or counterfeits a number plate or a screw provided or to be provided by the prescribed authority or the registering authority under section 25, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years but which shall not be less than 15 days and with fine which may extend to Rs200,000 but which shall not be less than Rs30,000.