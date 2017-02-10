LAHORE - A nine-year-old boy was killed when a pistol went off accidentally at his house in Hanjarwal police precincts.

The family told the police that Ali Raza was playing with a pistol when it went off. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital with bullet wounds in his head where he died later.

GUARD Accidentally

SHOOTS HIMSELF

A 25-year-old private security guard was killed when his gun went off accidentally in Nishtar Colony area, police said.

Shabbir was sitting outside a shop when his gun went off all of a sudden. As a result, he sustained serious bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he died later. The police were investigating the incident.