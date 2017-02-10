LAHORE - The chief minister’s approval is required for the registration of numbers from 1 to 9 for official vehicles, spokesman for National Accountability Bureau said yesterday.

He said NAB did not ask for unauthorized registration of number for its official vehicles to be used for protocol purpose.

He quoted the policy of the Punjab government that CM’s approval was mandatory for awarding number from 1 to 9 to the official vehicles.

He stated “G” and “J” series did not fall under the auction policy and reserved for registration of government owned vehicles, therefore, a committee under the Chief Secretary constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister had to decide such matters.