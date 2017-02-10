Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said that collectives efforts are underway to eliminate terrorism, extremism and energy crisis.

He was addressing the ceremony of Colours of Indus 2017 organized by Young Presidents' Organization in Lahore.

He said that political and military leadership came on one page for the elimination of terrorism and extremism from the country.

The chief minister said that the officers of the Police, Jawans of Pak Army and their family members rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.