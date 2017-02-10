LAHORE - After completing their one-year diploma, students of the National College of Arts have showcased their work in painting, sculpture, drawing, calligraphy, miniature painting and fresco painting

The opening ceremony of Traditional and Fine Arts show, organised by M.A (Hons) Visual Art, was held yesterday at the NCA. National College of Arts Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri inaugurated the show and appreciated the work of 71 students.

The exhibition allowed students to interact with different artists and audience who appreciated their work and even shared their opinions and observations that would enable them to make further progress in the development of their work.

“Art is a combination of observation and sensitivity translated through experiences and expertise with a specific approach,” said the NCA principal, adding that Pakistani traditional techniques were vanishing through these diplomas at NCA and they were trying to revive them.

The exhibition will remain open to the public from 9th to 17th Feb at various studios and galleries of NCA.

“The present trends of appreciation arts are almost restricted to the aspect of esthetics. It has wider function of providing information and knowledge to the society, which ultimately becomes a part of history. These students have done a wonderful job and I wish them best of luck,” Dr Jafri further said in his opening address.

Mussawar Ali Khan, whose work was titled ‘Toys of Waziristan’, said that when the people of Waziristan went back to their homes after military operation of Zarb-e-Azb, they found deserted homes, wild animals, broken toys of their children, and broken hearts.

“Girls are sold like animals in Waziristan and this tradition has a strong support of society.”

“Even the so-called Taliban (mujahideen) allowed the practice of this heinous tradition. The difference was that Taliban fixed the rate of the women. The main theme of my project was to highlight this issue by sketching a toy without head. A women without identity, a doll without hands which shows hopeless woman and the doll showing its back reveals that the women is annoyed. Men in Waziristan normally marry twice or thrice. Why women are not allowed to raise question about this tradition,” the young artist questioned.

Another student, Fajar Yaseen told The Nation that an artist gets inspiration from his environment and records his feelings on the paper in such a creative way that it catches the eye of the viewers.

“I was really inspired by the people who got fame on social media in a short span of time and became overnight sensation in Pakistan and across the globe. I sketched the drawing of three social media stars. Gullu Butt, Arshad Khan ChaiWala and Qandeel Baloch and made it my final project. Negative or positive, they are stars which will be remained in everyone mind forever.”