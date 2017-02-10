LAHORE - Lahore DIG traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin Thursday said that dug up roads and everyday protests were triggering traffic mess in different parts of the provincial metropolis.

The chief traffic officer said that additional traffic policemen are deployed alongside the dug up road to help motorists. Similarly, special contingents are immediately sent to the sites to handle the flow of traffic whenever protesters took streets or the mob blocks a road.

According to the city traffic police, the construction work on the Canal Road from Doctors’ Hospital to Thokar Niaz Baig and the development work by WASA at Ek Moriya Pull caused serious traffic mess in different parts of the city yesterday.

Also, the students’ protest rally from PMG Chowk to District Courts and the protest demonstration in Iqbal Town also multiplied the miseries of the motorists on Thursday. The city traffic police yesterday sent special teams to control the mess in such areas.

DIG Ahmed Mobin further said that the traffic officers were serving motorists in busy areas round the clock. He said that all possible measures were being taken by the department as per vision of the Punjab chief minister to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the sprawling city. The city traffic police can efficiently perform its duties if citizens start following the traffic guidelines. The traffic officers are struggling hard to keep smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the roads, he added.