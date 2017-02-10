LAHORE - The outgoing batch of Government College University Lahore Fine Arts Department put on display the advertisement campaigns on social issues and brands as their final projects. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition at the University’s Professor Abdus Salam, where the management of different organizations were also invited to witness the digital artwork of these students, and offer them work, internships and jobs.

As many as 21 final year students of Bachelor in Fine Arts (Hons.) displayed their projects which comprised of complete advertisement material, including billboards, posters, press and electronic media advertisements, calendars, pamphlets and social media pages for promotion of their brands and raising awareness about social issues.

A project, designed to launch of a social welfare organization named ‘Khoj’ for the people who are imperfect or considered imperfect due to their disabilities and sins i.e. physically and mentally challenged persons, drug addicts, khawaja sira etc. Talking about her work, Iqra Chaudhry said that the biggest truth was that there was nothing perfect in the world, so must treat all humans equally despite their imperfections and sins.

The students also put only display advertisement camping related different food, music and clothing brands.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU Fine Arts Department Chaimran Mr Irfan Ullah Babar said that there had been a major shift in the market from manual artwork i.e. painting, calligraphy etc. to digital art work i.e. graphic designing, photography etc. in the last one decade.

However, he said that creativity, imagination, technical knowledge and esthetic sense were must for the both kind of artworks. He said students didn’t take any sponsorship from these brands or NGOs for the work, because when they pay, they start dictating them which kills the creativity of their final project. However, they said now these brands were offering to purchase their work.

GCU faculty member Amna Anwaar Khan said that the models, used in different advertisement campaigns, were also the university students. Mostly advertisement shoots of these projects were also done on the university campus, for which students were provided maximum facilitation by the university administration.

Ms Amna Anwaar said this was the second outgoing batch of Bachelor in Fine Arts progarmme, and there was not a single student in the previous batch who didn’t get a job offer from a reputed company before the final examinations. She said that some of their female students were earning handsome amounts while staying at home through online jobs and projects.

Talking to students, Vice Chancellor Prof Shah said advertisement campaign was a key behind the success of a product. He lauded that all the students had adopted a comprehensive approach for the promotion of their products and separately designed targeted campaigns for social campaign and general campaigns for electronic and print media.