LAHORE - The government is to kickstart a comprehensive programme to empower women from Karachi.

During a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Marvi Memon said that under the programme, women would be given awareness about their rights after marriage.

The uneducated women would be taught how to use an ATM card and other facilities in routine life, Marvi said while highlighting the salient feature of programme.

Those women who would send their children to schools would be given extra financial support, she added.

To a question on fake SMS by swindlers, the BISP chairperson told the media that such phone numbers would be sent to the Federal Investigation Agency and cases of forgery would also be lodged against those involved in this malpractice.

Marvi Memon said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was taking special interest in the social sector due which allocation for the sector has reached to Rs115 billion from Rs40 billion.

She also informed that the BISP enrolled 7.7 million deserving women in a recent survey. The survey had already been commenced in 12 districts and a team formed to monitor the process through a transparent mechanism, she added.