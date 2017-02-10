LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday set aside conviction of Shahid Aziz alias Gullu Butt, famous character of Model Town incident, which was awarded under section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and maintained his conviction under other provisions of Pakistan Penal Code.

In October 2014, an anti-terrorism court convicted him under different provisions of laws as well as under Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 after he was found guilty of vandalising public property and openly taking law into his own hand.

The collective punishment he was awarded was eleven-year-three month under five sections of laws but maximum punishment he was awarded was five-year jail term under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

On Thursday, the LHC set aside his conviction under five year term awarded him under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 2014. The court ordered to release him as he would complete his punishment under other provisions of Pakistan Penal Code. On June 17, 2014, almost all news channel captured the moments when Gullu Butt wielding a club was damaging the public property.

Police officials instead of stopping him were seen supporting him during police operation against Pakistan Awami Tehreek over issue of barricades put on the roads around Minhajul Quran Secretariat.