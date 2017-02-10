LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday removed objection of the registrar office on petitions moved by two civil judges challenging administrative orders of the high court in which they were made Officers on Special Duty.

The registrar office had earlier objected to the petitions saying that these petitions were not maintainable. The singe bench, however, took up the petitions as objection cases and removed the objection and sent it to the Chief Justice for fixing them before some appropriate bench.

Civil judges Shahnawaz Khichi and Shehzad Aslam filed the petitions through their counsels before the LHC – an unusual move by members of the judiciary to seek justice.

Civil Judge Shehzad Aslam through his counsel Advocate Tipu Salman Makhdoom pleaded that he had been serving the department for last 14 years and there had not been any complaint against him during the whole period. But, the petitioner-judge pleaded, he was made Officer on Special Duty on June 28, 2016.

He said his Performance Evaluation Reports (PERs) were excellent but even then he was made OSD and not given the chance of being heard. He stated there were two PERs which carried some adverse remarks against him but Expunge Committee removed them.

He said his promotion was recommended but it was also deferred while a sub-committee wrote him as a corrupt judge and he was not given a chance of being heard.

A sub-committee which was constituted by a committee had no powers to give recommendations for the promotion of those judges who did not work under them. In addition to this, the petitioner’s counsel said the members of the sub-committee also did not work with clients, therefore, they could not give recommendations for their promotions.

The LHC chief justice held a meeting with his client and other judges who ensured them that he would get rechecked their cases from the agencies in order to confirm the reports of the sub-committee, said the counsel.

He said but nothing could come out on record. The petitioners prayed the court to declare the orders making them OSD and denying their promotions should be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

NOTICE TO PEMRA

The Lahore High Court yesterday issued notices to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to submit reply on a petition challenging ban on exhibition of Indian content on a cable channel.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali passed the order on petition moved by M/s Leo Communications challenging a circular issued to him by Pemra authorities.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel contended that Pemra granted license to the company for 15 years to operate a cable channel by the name of Filmazia. He said under the licence conditions, the channel was allowed to broadcast 10 percent foreign content, including that of India. He said the channel became very popular, however, Pemra without any prior notice issued a circular on October 19, 2016 and banned all Indian content on cable channels in Pakistan.

The petitioner-company submitted that Pemra issued notice suddenly and did not assign any reason despite that it had got proper licence from it. The Pemra’s ban caused serious damage to the company because it had done substantial investment in purchasing Indian content.

He prayed the court to set aside the ban imposed by Pemra on Indian content they had purchased for screening on their cable channel. The court would resume hearing by March 02.